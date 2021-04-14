HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 50 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,430 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $1,318,616.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,346,099. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total value of $347,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,607,730.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,157 shares of company stock worth $5,941,768 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.11.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $371.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.53 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 83.94 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $337.69 and its 200 day moving average is $345.92.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $627.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

