HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,040,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,876,000 after purchasing an additional 24,151 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9,042.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 621,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,194,000 after purchasing an additional 614,862 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $5,980,582. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MU. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Longbow Research raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

Shares of MU opened at $92.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $103.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

