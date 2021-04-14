Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Purchased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 18.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 993 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,103,119,000 after acquiring an additional 270,107 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,692,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $986,483,000 after acquiring an additional 287,827 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 503,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,544,000 after acquiring an additional 117,413 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 475,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 387,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,707,000 after acquiring an additional 23,539 shares during the period. 63.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $614.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $576.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $580.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $396.16 and a 1 year high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $789.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.80 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

BIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

