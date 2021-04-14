HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys 260 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $3,913,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hershey by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in The Hershey by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in The Hershey by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,499,000. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

Shares of HSY opened at $158.82 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $125.50 and a 12 month high of $161.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $397,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,997 shares in the company, valued at $29,853,923.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,882,046 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSY. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.43.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.