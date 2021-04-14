Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 177.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 285,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,666,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,709,000 after acquiring an additional 28,496 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $14,218,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,044,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,775,000 after purchasing an additional 211,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 812,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares in the last quarter. 36.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 109.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $15.47.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $74.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

In related news, CEO David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,788.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,914 shares of company stock valued at $310,344. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

