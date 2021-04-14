Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

PTON stock opened at $122.36 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.33 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,748.00 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.70.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.59.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.34, for a total value of $16,034,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,187 shares in the company, valued at $62,722,923.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total value of $690,214.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,703.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 329,724 shares of company stock valued at $42,810,028. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

