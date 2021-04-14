Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 19,552 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,691 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,552 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.32% of EMCOR Group worth $19,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 43.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth approximately $535,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth approximately $714,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EME. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Sidoti lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.25.

Shares of EME stock opened at $117.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.94 and a fifty-two week high of $118.93.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.04%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.