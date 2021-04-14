Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,317,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,420,000 after buying an additional 780,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $218,733,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848,364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,568,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,727 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,476,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,154 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 329.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.40.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

