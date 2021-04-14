Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. First American Bank grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $6,588,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. Citigroup downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.31.

NYSE APD opened at $285.11 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.41 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.62.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

