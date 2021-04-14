Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 158 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,709 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 28,586 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 94,154 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,168,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $175,375,000 after acquiring an additional 72,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $69.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.12 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.50. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $74.66.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Western Digital from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.72.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

