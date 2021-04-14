Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 6,174 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,174 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 52,450.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $55.28 on Wednesday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.76 and a 52 week high of $56.98. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.33.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

