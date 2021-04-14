Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $32.68. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 7.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.99.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $448,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,368.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 301,780 shares of company stock valued at $9,330,031. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $464,582,000 after acquiring an additional 175,083 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,693,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,835,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,406,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after acquiring an additional 385,787 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3,305.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,025,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,299,000 after acquiring an additional 995,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

