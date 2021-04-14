Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Supervielle SA is a private domestically-owned financial group primarily in Argentina. The Company owns Banco Supervielle S.A., an Argentine private domestically-owned bank which operates primary in the City of Buenos Aires and the Greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area, Mendoza and San Luis. Grupo Supervielle SA is based in Bueno Aires, Argentina. “

SUPV opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. Grupo Supervielle has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.28 million, a PE ratio of 2.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the third quarter worth $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter worth $587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance, and Mutual Fund Administration and Other segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; personal loans, mortgage loans, unsecured loans, pledge loans; car loans, loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and financial services and investments such as mutual funds and guarantees.

