Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $100.00. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $79.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 370.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. Overstock.com has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $128.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.51.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $684.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.40 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Overstock.com will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Joel Weight sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $56,648.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,564.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $183,136.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,663 shares in the company, valued at $5,413,763.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,213 shares of company stock worth $8,213,618 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Overstock.com by 257.0% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Overstock.com by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

