FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Genmab A/S Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Genmab A/S in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.17.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $327.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.86 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GMAB. Danske upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $44.83. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 373,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,170,000 after buying an additional 28,387 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the first quarter worth about $505,000. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.