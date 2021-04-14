LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Increased to $116.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.93% from the stock’s previous close.

LYB has been the subject of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.59.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $104.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.51. The company has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $112.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $400,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 435,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,716,000 after acquiring an additional 42,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

