LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Increased to $116.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.93% from the stock’s previous close.
LYB has been the subject of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.59.
Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $104.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.51. The company has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $112.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25.
In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $400,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 435,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,716,000 after acquiring an additional 42,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
