Synthesis Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:SYNE) Shares Down 1.7%

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYNE)’s share price was down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 1,114 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 11,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.35.

Synthesis Energy Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYNE)

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc, an energy company, engages in licensing and commercializing SES gasification technology for the production of synthesis gas in China and internationally. Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

