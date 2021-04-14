Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of ACP opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.68. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $11.86.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.

