BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note issued on Monday, April 12th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

BJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Shares of BJ opened at $44.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $50.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 21,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $900,067.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $1,388,931.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,289.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,111 shares of company stock valued at $5,754,213. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 294.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 302,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,339,000 after acquiring an additional 225,833 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth $7,055,000.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

