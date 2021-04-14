Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Stock Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,145,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 178,980 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $14,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Photronics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in Photronics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 87,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Photronics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Photronics by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Photronics by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Photronics alerts:

In other Photronics news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $143,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,068.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 23,029 shares of company stock worth $280,647 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of PLAB opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $798.02 million, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.57. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $13.56.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Photronics had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $152.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Photronics Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.