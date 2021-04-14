NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 815,497 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,335 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.21% of NOV worth $11,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 66,949 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 29,675 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,816,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in NOV by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 899,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after acquiring an additional 16,626 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in NOV by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 171,144 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 18,027 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NOV news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOV shares. Bank of America upgraded NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.09.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.86.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.30). NOV had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

