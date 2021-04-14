Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 13.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 858,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127,827 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $12,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

In other news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $837,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TTM Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.89.

Shares of TTMI opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.63.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $523.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.59 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

