PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Short Interest Update

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the March 15th total of 68,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 84,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PolyPid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PolyPid presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPD. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in PolyPid in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the fourth quarter worth about $700,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the fourth quarter worth about $931,000. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPD opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. PolyPid has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32. Research analysts anticipate that PolyPid will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

