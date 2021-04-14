Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Rises By 190.6%

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a growth of 190.6% from the March 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 340,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTEC opened at $152.54 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 1-year low of $88.64 and a 1-year high of $157.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.24.

