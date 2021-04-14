Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $81.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $84.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LW. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Shares of LW opened at $77.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 175,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 37,148 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 51.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after buying an additional 27,685 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 153,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,111,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.