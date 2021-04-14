Evolus’ (EOLS) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 88.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist cut Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.35.

Shares of Evolus stock opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $509.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. Evolus has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $17.38.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 121.11% and a negative net margin of 120.63%. Analysts expect that Evolus will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Evolus by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Evolus by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 171,499 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Evolus by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Evolus by 878.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 88,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Evolus by 674.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 54,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

