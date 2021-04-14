JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Price Target to GBX 1,219

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,103 ($14.41) to GBX 1,219 ($15.93) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 777.55 ($10.16).

Shares of LON:ECM opened at GBX 1,052 ($13.74) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 988.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 873.10. Electrocomponents has a 1 year low of GBX 519.50 ($6.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,056 ($13.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40.

In related news, insider Rona A. Fairhead bought 12,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 993 ($12.97) per share, with a total value of £123,628.50 ($161,521.43).

Electrocomponents Company Profile

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

