Wells Fargo & Company Increases Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $71.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.76% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $62.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.04. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $43.87 and a 52 week high of $62.43. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

