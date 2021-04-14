Arionum Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Arionum has a total market cap of $102,867.03 and $14.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arionum has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,477.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,391.25 or 0.03708671 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $269.14 or 0.00417415 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 76.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $802.62 or 0.01244805 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.40 or 0.00504670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.21 or 0.00462507 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $225.81 or 0.00350215 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00033038 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Arionum Profile

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

