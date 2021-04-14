Analysts Offer Predictions for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDNA)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

MDNA opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.82 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.08. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $6.84.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,526,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $503,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

