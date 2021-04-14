Research Analysts Offer Predictions for 127619 (MDN.TO)’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:MDN)

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for 127619 (MDN.TO) in a report issued on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler forecasts that the mining company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for 127619 (MDN.TO)’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

127619 has a 52 week low of C$0.01 and a 52 week high of C$0.07.

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The mining company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.03).

127619 (MDN.TO)

Niobay Metals Inc, formerly MDN Inc, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s business consists of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mining properties. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation-stage. The Company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and in de Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania in East Africa.

