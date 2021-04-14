Diamondback Energy, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.23.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $75.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.87 and a 200-day moving average of $53.26. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $88.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after acquiring an additional 583,073 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 24,258.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 484,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $23,425,000 after purchasing an additional 482,013 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,909,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,121,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,274,000 after acquiring an additional 350,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $88,415,000 after acquiring an additional 343,400 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

