SAP SE (SAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) declared an annual dividend on Monday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 2.189 per share by the software maker on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70.
SAP has increased its dividend by 26.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. SAP has a payout ratio of 37.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SAP to earn $5.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.9%.
NYSE SAP opened at $134.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.82. SAP has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $169.30. The firm has a market cap of $165.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
SAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC upgraded shares of SAP to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.92.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SAP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,070 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,000.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.
