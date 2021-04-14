SAP SE (SAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) declared an annual dividend on Monday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 2.189 per share by the software maker on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70.

SAP has increased its dividend by 26.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. SAP has a payout ratio of 37.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SAP to earn $5.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.9%.

NYSE SAP opened at $134.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.82. SAP has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $169.30. The firm has a market cap of $165.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SAP will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC upgraded shares of SAP to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SAP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,070 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,000.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

