Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 16th

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.389 per share on Thursday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th.

Shares of ADRNY opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.30. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 2.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online.

