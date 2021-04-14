Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK)

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.37% from the company’s current price.

STTK has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Shares of Shattuck Labs stock opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.63. Shattuck Labs has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

