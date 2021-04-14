Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Lifted to “Overweight” at Atlantic Securities

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was upgraded by Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $240.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.65.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW opened at $199.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $143.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.42. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $91.49 and a 52-week high of $201.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,285,445,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,871,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,777 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $310,443,000 after purchasing an additional 999,428 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,043,751,000 after acquiring an additional 982,465 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $934,149,000 after purchasing an additional 783,731 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.