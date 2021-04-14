Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Lifted to “Overweight” at Atlantic Securities

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was upgraded by Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $240.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.17% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.65.
Shares of LOW opened at $199.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $143.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.42. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $91.49 and a 52-week high of $201.22.
In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,285,445,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,871,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,777 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $310,443,000 after purchasing an additional 999,428 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,043,751,000 after acquiring an additional 982,465 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $934,149,000 after purchasing an additional 783,731 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lowe’s Companies Company Profile
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.
Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.