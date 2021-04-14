Huntington National Bank Reduces Stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.13% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IYF. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $835,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $77.17 on Wednesday. iShares US Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $47.40 and a twelve month high of $77.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.63.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

