Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Raymond James

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE:CVX opened at $102.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $112.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.38.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chevron will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.