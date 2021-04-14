Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $10.30 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PBR. Scotiabank cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.25 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.66.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $11.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.16.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $13.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 19.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,146 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.