Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) was upgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FURCF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Faurecia S.E. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:FURCF opened at $55.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.13. Faurecia S.E. has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $60.00.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

