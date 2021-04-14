Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 379 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $216.35 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.50 and a twelve month high of $251.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.72 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $18,295,423.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 426,015 shares of company stock worth $89,431,994. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.84.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

