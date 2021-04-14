Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Acquires 3,880 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 2,586.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ARI. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

NYSE ARI opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 65.75, a current ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.92 and a beta of 1.28. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $15.11.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.10%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

