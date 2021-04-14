Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 1,400 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $971,907.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darin Robert Ball sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $165,499.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,553. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PCH opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.37. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $58.25. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.34.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.00%.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

