Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 162.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 373.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 756.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $59.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.16. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $46.14 and a one year high of $61.26.

