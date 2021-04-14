Huntington National Bank Sells 6,123 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,123 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 44,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 51,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $71.12 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $42.80 and a 1 year high of $71.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTIS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

