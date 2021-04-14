Huntington National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,168,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,112,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,090.9% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $218.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.76. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $118.06 and a 12-month high of $223.62.

