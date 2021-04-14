Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Position Reduced by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,945,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 338.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,545,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,936,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Omnicom Group by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,526,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,214,000 after buying an additional 965,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,615,000 after buying an additional 816,725 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $78.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $79.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.20%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

