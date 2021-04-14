Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,281 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 85.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $1,691,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 18,581.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,481,000 after buying an additional 224,004 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total value of $6,800,157.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.51, for a total transaction of $3,517,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,806,776.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,190,802 shares of company stock valued at $266,645,936 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNOW. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.59.

SNOW stock opened at $238.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.64 and a 200-day moving average of $273.77. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.07 and a 12 month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

