Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $468,000 Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth $23,293,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $1,471,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Discovery by 82.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $826,000. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $40.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.65. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.56 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

In related news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $95,103.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,673.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $16,944,477.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,297,345 shares in the company, valued at $55,798,808.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.