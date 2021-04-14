FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 3,717 Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,717 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DMO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 47,833 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $598,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 18,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 58,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:DMO opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.07. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $15.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

